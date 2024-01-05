Montour provided two assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Montour assisted on second-period tallies by Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe. This outing snapped a four-game point drought for Montour, who had just five points over 13 appearances in December. The 29-year-old blueliner hasn't been anywhere near his 73-point pace from last season after missing the start of the campaign while recovering from shoulder surgery. He's up to eight points (four on the power play) with 51 shots on net, 20 hits, 17 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 22 appearances.