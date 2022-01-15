Montour picked up two assists in Friday's 7-1 dismantling of the Stars.
Florida's forwards combined for 14 points in the one-sided affair, but Montour -- a defenseman -- wasn't to be left out of the party, either, as he crafted his fifth multi-point game this season. Montour is up to four goals and 14 assists through 36 games, which is his best rate of offensive production since entering the league with the Ducks in 2016-17.
