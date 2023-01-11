Montour scored a goal on four shots, supplied an assist, logged three hits, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Avalanche.
Montour snapped an 11-game goal drought in the first period. He also picked up a helper in the second, giving him 11 points over his last 12 outings as one of the Panthers' most productive blueliners. The defenseman is up to seven goals, 34 points, 109 shots on net, 56 hits, 49 blocked shots, 59 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 40 contests.
