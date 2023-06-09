Montour scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Montour opened the scoring at 4:08 of the first period, snapping a 10-game point drought in the process. The slump stood in stark contrast to his regular season, as well as his strong start to the playoffs. He's still at seven goals, 10 points, 70 shots on net, 27 hits, 27 blocked shots, 27 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 19 playoff outings. While he was able to finish Thursday's contest, Montour briefly left the game with an injury in the third period, though it doesn't seem he's at risk of missing Saturday's Game 4 at this time.