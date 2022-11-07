Montour scored a goal on five shots and added three assists in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

Facing the team that drafted him in 2014, Montour had his best game of the season. Two of his three assists came on the power play. The defenseman has been a strong source of offense from the blue line so far, earning four goals and eight assists in 11 contests, though he hadn't earned a point in his previous three games before Sunday's explosion. The 28-year-old has added 37 shots on net, 18 blocked shots, 16 hits, a plus-4 rating and eight PIM.