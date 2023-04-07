Montour scored an even-strength goal and added three power-play assists in Thursday's 7-2 win over Ottawa.

The blueliner extended his point streak to five games while reaching the 70-point plateau on the season for the first time in his career. Montour's strong play down the stretch has been key to the Panthers' playoff push, and since the beginning of March he has five goals and 23 points in 17 games, including 14 helpers with the man advantage.