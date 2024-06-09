Montour logged an assist and two hits in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Montour had the secondary helper on Evan Rodrigues' second-period tally. Through 18 playoff contests, Montour has 10 points, 38 shots on net, 38 hits and 28 blocked shots while playing in a top-four role. His offense has dipped later in the postseason -- he has just two assists over his last 10 outings.