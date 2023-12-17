Montour scored a goal on five shots and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

Montour snapped a five-game point drought with his first goal of the season at 18:58 of the first period. It stood as the game-winner, his seventh such tally over the last three campaigns. The 29-year-old defenseman is off to a slow start following his return from shoulder surgery. He's picked up four points, 34 shots on net, 14 blocked shots, 11 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 14 appearances in a top-four role so far.