Montour scored a goal on a team-high five shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Montour capped the scoring midway through the third period, ripping a one-timer through traffic to give Florida a 4-2 lead. The 29-year-old defenseman has been on a tear of late, scoring in three straight contests and recording five points in that span. Through eight postseason games, Montour is up to six goals and nine points after tallying a career-best 73 points (16 goals, 57 assists) in 80 regular-season contests.