Montour scored two goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins in Game 7 of the Panthers' first-round series.

The blueliner opened the scoring midway through the first period on the man advantage, but it was Montour's second tally of the night that proved to be crucial, as he snuck home a deflected puck with exactly one minute left in the third period to tie the game at 3-3 and keep his team alive. Carter Verhaeghe then played hero in OT. Montour has carried his breakout regular season forward into the playoffs, racking up five goals and eight points in seven games against Boston, and he'll try to keep rolling when Florida faces Toronto on Tuesday to begin the second round.