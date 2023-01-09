Montour recorded an assist Sunday, but the Panthers suffered a 5-1 loss to the Stars.

Montour sees the ice extremely well; he's already posted 26 helpers to match his total from last season and sits just five points away from a new career high. Montour's work on the power play stands out the most, as the blueliner has already generated three goals and 10 assists, despite his team ranked 22nd in the league with a 20.3 conversion rate in that special teams spot.