Montour recorded an assist, a minus-4 rating, and 10 penalty minutes in Friday's 5-1 win over the Islanders.

Montour was whistled for misconduct against the Isles -- his second such infraction in as many games -- but these teams collectively went 0-for-9 on the man advantage. The Isles posting a plus-20 shot differential lead to the lopsided score, and Montour's lackluster defensive performance resulted in his worst plus-minus output all season. Still, the good news is that Montour has been productive offensively, as this was his fourth helper over the past five games.