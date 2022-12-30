Montour put up three assists, including two on the power play, and had 15 PIM in a 7-2 win over Montreal.

He and Brendan Gallagher dropped the gloves late in the game and both got the boot. Montour has eight points, including seven assists, in his last seven games and he also added 39 PIM, including 35 in his last three games. His 55 PIM are just one from his career mark set between Anaheim and Buffalo in 2018-19. But more importantly, Montour is having a dominant offensive season with 30 points (six goals, 24 assists) in just 34 games. That's seven shy of his career best set last year. Keep slotting him into your roster.