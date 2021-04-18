Montour scored a goal on three shots and had two PIM in Saturday's 5-3 win over Tampa Bay. He also contributed two blocks and a plus-3 rating.

The 27-year-old defenseman certainly made an impact in his second game for his new squad. His point shot midway through the first period banked off a Tampa Bay defenseman and past netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy, giving the Panthers a 1-0 lead. Montour received just under 19 minutes of of ice time on Florida's third pairing with Markus Nutivaara and saw about a minute each on both the power play and penalty kill. Montour has six goals and 15 points with 26 PIM in 40 total games this season.