Montour posted two assists and four shots in the Panthers' 2-1 victory over the Sabres on Tuesday.
Montour picked up assists on both Panther goals Tuesday with one of them coming on the power play. This game extends his point streak to four games with six points in that span. The Canadian defender continues his breakout campaign with 14 goals and 65 points in 75 games.
