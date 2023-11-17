Montour (shoulder) was taken off injured reserve Friday and is expected to make his season debut versus Anaheim, per the NHL media site.

Montour had an outstanding 2022-23 campaign with 16 goals, 57 assists, 242 shots on goal, 107 PIM, 93 blocked shots and 92 hits in 80 contests. Montour had six goals and nine points in his first eight playoff games before his shoulder injury and managed to gut out the injury, picking up two goals and four points in his final 13 games of the Stanley Cup playoffs. He had offseason surgery and is finally healthy enough to return Friday.