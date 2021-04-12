Montour was placed on the non-roster list Sunday, CapFriendly reports.
Montour was acquired from Buffalo on Saturday and will have to go through a quarantine process before joining the Panthers. It's unclear how much time he'll miss, but he should get in the lineup as soon as he's able.
