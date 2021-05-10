Montour will miss Monday's season finale against Tampa Bay due to an undisclosed injury, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Montour has found his offensive game since joining the Panthers at the trade deadline, as he has garnered two goals and two assists in 12 games. The blueliner was labeled day-to-day and could still be available for the start of the postseason. Once cleared to play, Montour should retake his place on the No. 2 power-play unit, giving him solid fantasy value.