Montour registered one assist, one hit and two PIM in 13:59 of ice time against the Lightning on Tuesday.

Montour broke out of a four-game pointless streak with his helper but is still stuck in a 10-game goal drought dating back to April 24 versus the Lightning. Even with his tally, the blueliner shouldn't be expected to offer more than mid-range fantasy value given his limited minutes and lack of offensive upside.