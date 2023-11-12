Montour (shoulder) will be a full participant in practice Monday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Montour could return as early as Tuesday in San Jose. The 29-year-old has yet to make his season debut after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. Once healthy, he'll slide back into a top-four role with a spot on the top power-play unit.
