Montour registered two assists, six shots and seven PIM in Sunday's 6-2 defeat to the Bruins.

Despite having racked up 17 PIM in four postseason clashes, Montour has still been able to produce offensively with two goals, two assists and 14 shots, including one power-play point. When he's not in the box himself, Montour is averaging 3:37 of ice time with the man advantage and should continue to lineup up with the No. 1 unit.