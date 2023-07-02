It is unclear if Montour will be ready for the start of the 2023-24 season following offseason shoulder surgery, David Dwork of The Hockey News reports.
With Aaron Ekblad also on the mend from shoulder surgery, the Panthers signed Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Niko Mikkola, Mike Reilly and Dmitry Kulikov on Saturday for some much-needed defensive depth. Montour racked up 16 goals, 73 points, 107 PIM and 242 shots on goal in 80 games during the 2022-23 campaign.
More News
-
Panthers' Brandon Montour: Collects helper•
-
Panthers' Brandon Montour: Two points in loss•
-
Panthers' Brandon Montour: Ends drought with goal•
-
Panthers' Brandon Montour: Keeps rolling in Game 1•
-
Panthers' Brandon Montour: Lights lamp twice in Game 7 win•
-
Panthers' Brandon Montour: Records two helpers Sunday•