It is unclear if Montour will be ready for the start of the 2023-24 season following offseason shoulder surgery, David Dwork of The Hockey News reports.

With Aaron Ekblad also on the mend from shoulder surgery, the Panthers signed Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Niko Mikkola, Mike Reilly and Dmitry Kulikov on Saturday for some much-needed defensive depth. Montour racked up 16 goals, 73 points, 107 PIM and 242 shots on goal in 80 games during the 2022-23 campaign.