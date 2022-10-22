Montour was credited with two assists during the Panthers' 3-2 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Montour, who missed the Panthers' previous two games with an upper-body injury, dressed Friday and made an immediate impact. The 28-year-old defenseman earned helpers on both of the Panthers' tallies. Montour's second helper gave the Panthers a second-period lead. Montour compiled a career-best 37 points in 81 games last season. If Montour stays healthy, he could develop into a nice depth piece for long-term fantasy managers.