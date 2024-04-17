Montour scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-2 victory over the Maple Leafs.

Montour capped the scoring in Florida's four-goal second period, beating Joseph Woll with a slap shot from the point to extend the Panthers' lead to 4-2. It's the first point since April 1 for Montour -- he came into Tuesday's finale with just one point in his last 10 games. Overall, the 30-year-old blueliner will wrap up the regular season with eight goals and 33 points across 66 games, a significant step back from his 73-point campaign in 2022-23.