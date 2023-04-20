Montour contributed two goals in Florida's 6-3 win over Boston in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Montour didn't have a single multi-goal game during the regular season, but he certainly was a big factor in Florida making the playoffs. Over 80 appearances, Montour set career highs with 16 goals and 73 points. He's also been doing great lately, providing five goals and 14 points over his last 10 outings. During Wednesday's contest, both of the 29-year-old's goals came in the third period, with his first putting the Panthers up 3-2 and his second increasing their lead to 5-2.