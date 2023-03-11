Montour scored a goal on four shots, added a power-play assist and logged two PIM in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Montour helped out on Sam Reinhart's game-tying goal in the third period. At 2:43 of overtime, Montour finished the game with his career-high 12th goal of the season, four of which have been game-winners. The defenseman has five points over five outings in March, and he's up to 53 points (21 on the power play), 189 shots on net, 81 hits, 71 blocked shots, 95 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 64 contests overall in a career year nearly across the board.