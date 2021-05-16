Montour (undisclosed) participated in Sunday's morning skate and is expected to be in the lineup for Game 1 against the Lightning, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Montour was roughed up by Tampa Bay's Patrick Maroon in the penultimate game of the regular season and both sat out the season finale -- Montour with an undisclosed injury and Maroon due to a one-game suspension. Both should be back for the postseason opener between these two teams and ready to reignite their personal rivalry, which will be just one of many fascinating story lines to watch in this battle of Florida-based teams.