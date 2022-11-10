Montour dished out three assists -- one on the power play -- in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Montour had a hand in all three of the goals scored in the game. Between this effort and his four points against the Ducks this past Sunday, Montour has produced a whopping seven points across his last two games. Selling high might not be a bad idea considering Montour has 15 points through 12 games but has never scored more than 37. Then again, this is his first time operating as the clear No. 1 defenseman on a team with this much talent, so the inevitable regression may not be too severe.