Montour notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 5.

Montour has managed three helpers with a minus-3 rating over his last eight games. The 30-year-old defenseman set up an Evan Rodrigues tally in the second period of Tuesday's loss. Montour is at 11 points, 47 shots on net, 47 hits, 32 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 22 playoff appearances in a top-four role.