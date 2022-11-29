Montour scored a power-play goal on three shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

The goal was Montour's first since Nov. 6, a span of eight games. He was still productive during that stretch with seven assists, three of which came on the power play. The 28-year-old blueliner has been one of the league's best surprises early in the campaign, maintaining a point-per-game pace through 20 contests. He's got five goals, 15 helpers, 66 shots on net, 26 hits, 26 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating, and eight of his 20 points have come on the power play.