Mon tour scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added two assists, one with the man advantage, in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.
After helping to set up Florida's first two goals of the night less than three minutes apart in the first period, Montour wired a one-timer from the high slot midway through the third that found its way through traffic and past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. Montour has erupted for four multi-point performances in the last five games, racking up three goals and 10 points over that stretch -- equaling his point total from his prior 30 contests.
