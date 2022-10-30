Montour scored the game-winning goal and added two assists in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Senators.

He also chipped in six shots, two hits, a blocked shot and a plus-3 rating. Montour notched a point in every period, eventually firing home the winner with about three and a half minutes left in the third. The 28-year-old has taken over as the top option on the Florida blue line in the absence of Aaron Ekblad (lower body), piling up two goals and seven points over the last five games while manning the point on the first power-play unit.