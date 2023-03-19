Montour had two assists in a 4-2 win over New Jersey on Saturday.

He has seven points, including six assists, on his current four-game point streak. Montour has 58 points (12 goals, 46 assists) this season, which is the second-most by a defenseman in Florida history behind Keith Yandle's 62 points (nine goals, 53 assists; 2018-19). Montour sits ninth in the NHL in scoring and has done it on a team-friendly $3.5 million AAV deal.