Montour notched two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Predators.

He was one of the few bright spots in a brutal afternoon for the Panthers. Montour has found the scoresheet in three straight games, but the multi-point effort was his first since Jan. 10. On the season, the 28-year-old blueliner has already set new career highs with 48 points (10 goals, 38 helpers) and 19 power-play points (three goals, 16 assists).