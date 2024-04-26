Montour produced a goal and an assist Thursday in a 5-3 win over the Lightning in Game 3 of the Panthers' first-round series.

Both points came in the second period as Florida took a 3-2 lead it wouldn't relinquish, and they were Montour's first of the postseason. The 30-year-old blueliner ended the regular season in a slump, managing only two points (both goals) over the last 11 contests, but Thursday's performance might be a sign he's heating up.