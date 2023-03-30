Montour scored the game-winning goal in overtime after picking up a power-play assist in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Montour helped out on Sam Reinhart's game-tying goal with one minute left in regulation before winning it in overtime with his 14th goal of the season. This was the sixth multi-point performance in the last 12 games for Montour, whose 63 points are eighth-most among NHL defensemen.