Montour scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Flyers.

It's the fifth multi-point performance in the last eight games for the blueliner, who has erupted for two goals and 11 points over that stretch. Montour has taken over from Aaron Ekblad as the Panthers' most dangerous threat on the back end, and the 28-year-old has shattered his previous career highs with 13 goals and 60 points through 69 games on the season.