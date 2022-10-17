Montour (upper body) will not play Monday against Boston, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
The Panthers are expected to dress just five defensemen with Montour out. It's unclear how long the 28-year-old is expected to be out but an update on his status should be available before Wednesday's tilt with Philadelphia. He tallied a goal in Saturday's victory over Buffalo.
More News
-
Panthers' Brandon Montour: Picks up assist•
-
Panthers' Brandon Montour: Six points in last five•
-
Panthers' Brandon Montour: Deals assist Friday•
-
Panthers' Brandon Montour: Scores in Sunday's loss•
-
Panthers' Brandon Montour: Lights lamp Sunday•
-
Panthers' Brandon Montour: Two-point effort Monday•