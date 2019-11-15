Panthers' Brett Connolly: Chips in helper
Connolly was credited with an assist and two shots in a 4-3 loss to the Jets on Thursday.
That puts Connolly back on the scoresheet after failing to pick up a point for three straight -- so far his longest drought of the season. With Vincent Trocheck back from a lower-body injury, Connolly should be able to continue his productive ways. He has 12 points in 19 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.