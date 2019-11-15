Play

Panthers' Brett Connolly: Chips in helper

Connolly was credited with an assist and two shots in a 4-3 loss to the Jets on Thursday.

That puts Connolly back on the scoresheet after failing to pick up a point for three straight -- so far his longest drought of the season. With Vincent Trocheck back from a lower-body injury, Connolly should be able to continue his productive ways. He has 12 points in 19 games this season.

