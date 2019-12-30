Play

Panthers' Brett Connolly: Collects assist

Connolly picked up an assist in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Canadiens.

He was in a bit of a slump before this weekend's back-to-back saw him pick up a goal and an assist. Connolly has been a bit of a surprise addition to the Panthers offense, scoring 15 goals and adding 10 helpers in 38 games so far this season.

