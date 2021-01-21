Connolly was unable to add to the offense in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win against the Blackhawks, ending the night without a shot on goal.

After joining the Panthers for the 2019-20 season, Connolly was thrust into a top-six role and started the season out hot with 21 points in his first 29 games. Since then however, he's gone ice-cold. He's scored only 4 points in his last 30 games with the team, including four playoff games. Head coach Joel Quenneville already has the winger starting on the fourth line, so it wouldn't be a shock to see him as a healthy scratch if his offensive woes continue.