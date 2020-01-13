Panthers' Brett Connolly: Contributes pair of helpers
Connolly registered two assists, three shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Maple Leafs.
Connolly now has four points over his last four games. The 27-year-old winger has 29 points (16 goals, 13 helpers) in 45 appearances this season. As Sunday showed, the Panthers can have an explosive offense, and Connolly is typically a good source of depth scoring when the team runs hot.
