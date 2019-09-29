Panthers' Brett Connolly: Could be ready for opener

Coach Joel Quenneville indicated Saturday that Connolly (undisclosed) could be available for the opener and will avoid injured reserve, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Connolly has avoided a significant issue at least, but he's far from a guarantee to take the ice Opening Night. He's coming off a career-best campaign during which he posted 46 points -- 22 goals and 24 assists -- over 81 games and will aim to follow that up with another strong campaign in his first year of a four-year deal with the Panthers.