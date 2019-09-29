Panthers' Brett Connolly: Could be ready for opener
Coach Joel Quenneville indicated Saturday that Connolly (undisclosed) could be available for the opener and will avoid injured reserve, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Connolly has avoided a significant issue at least, but he's far from a guarantee to take the ice Opening Night. He's coming off a career-best campaign during which he posted 46 points -- 22 goals and 24 assists -- over 81 games and will aim to follow that up with another strong campaign in his first year of a four-year deal with the Panthers.
More News
-
2019 Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.