Panthers' Brett Connolly: Fires game-winner

Connolly scored a goal on three shots and added a pair of hits in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Connolly beat Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry on the doorstep midway through the first period to give Florida a 2-1 lead. It was Connolly's 16th goal of the season but his first at even strength since Nov. 27. The 27-year-old has enjoyed a strong first season in Florida and is on pace to eclipse the career-high 22 goals he scored last season for Washington.