Panthers' Brett Connolly: Goal drought continues
Connolly was held without a goal for the seventh straight game in Monday's 6-1 loss to Tampa Bay.
Goals were coming often for Connolly early on as he scored 14 in the first 29 games of the season. Since Dec 10 though, offense has dried up for Connolly who has only managed two assists in his last seven games. He is still on pace for career-highs in both goals and points as he already has 23 points in 36 games.
