Panthers' Brett Connolly: Good to go for Opening Night

According to coach Joel Quenneville, Connolly (undisclosed) is looking like "he's going to be more than ready for Opening Night," Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Connolly was looking iffy for the regular-season opener just a few days ago, but it appears as though he's made significant strides in his recovery ahead of Thursday's matchup with Tampa Bay. The 27-year-old, who racked up 22 goals and 46 points in 81 games with the Capitals last campaign, is expected to slot into a top-six role and a spot on the second power-play unit for the Panthers this season.