Connolly sat out his third game in four outings during Friday's 2-1 win over the Predators.

With zero points and only two shots recorded in the five games he did play in this season, Connolly has found himself on the outside of the Panthers starting lineup. The Cats have a bevy of younger wingers fighting for a spot in the bottom-six, which means Connolly may be watching from the press box a lot this season unless he can muster an offensive spark soon.