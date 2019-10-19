Play

Panthers' Brett Connolly: Heating up in Florida

Connolly scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to Colorado.

That's three goals in the last two games for Connolly, who went his first five contests without finding the net. The first-year Panther scored a career-high 22 goals last season in Washington and could push for another 20-goal campaign with his new club. He's got three goals and six points through his first seven games.

More News
Our Latest Stories