Panthers' Brett Connolly: Hits goal-scoring slump
Connolly was held off the scoresheet with only one shot and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.
After scoring 14 goals in his first 29 games with a shooting percentage of 26.4%, Connolly has come back down to earth. He has only two goals and eight points in his last 20 games, shooting at a much lower 6.5%. He has converted on 14.3% of shots in his career, so neither stretch is truly indicative of his usual play, and he will likely find his scoring touch again after the All-Star break.
