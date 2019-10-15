Panthers' Brett Connolly: Kickstarts comeback Monday
Connolly scored his first two goals of the season in Monday's 6-4 win over the Devils.
With the Panthers down 4-1 midway through the second period, Connolly beat Cory Schneider from the high slot to begin the comeback, then fired another puck home with eight seconds left before the second intermission. The winger now has five points through six games to begin his first season with Florida.
More News
-
Panthers' Brett Connolly: On assist streak•
-
Panthers' Brett Connolly: Good to go for Opening Night•
-
Panthers' Brett Connolly: Could be ready for opener•
-
Panthers' Brett Connolly: May miss Opening Night•
-
Panthers' Brett Connolly: Moving to Florida•
-
Capitals' Brett Connolly: Likely joining Panthers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.