Panthers' Brett Connolly: Kickstarts comeback Monday

Connolly scored his first two goals of the season in Monday's 6-4 win over the Devils.

With the Panthers down 4-1 midway through the second period, Connolly beat Cory Schneider from the high slot to begin the comeback, then fired another puck home with eight seconds left before the second intermission. The winger now has five points through six games to begin his first season with Florida.

More News
Our Latest Stories